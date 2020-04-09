NYT: Most New York coronavirus cases came from Europe

Most of the coronavirus cases in New York came from Europe, not Asia, Report says, citing the New York Times.

New research indicates that the coronavirus began to circulate in the New York area by mid-February, weeks before the first confirmed case ." According to Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York, the majority is European. United has so far recorded 432,132 cases of coronavirus infection, 14,817 people died, while almost 24,000 recovered. Most people in the United States died of coronavirus in new York city-4,571.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name COVID-2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus in the world.