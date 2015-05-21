Moscow hosts Halal Expo 2015

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Sixth Moscow International Exhibition-Forum "Halal" Moscow Halal Expo 2015 will be opened in the International Exhibition Centre "Crocus Expo" on May 21-23, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

More than 200 companies from Russia and foreign countries will present and show their vision of business within the halal

"A key theme of the exhibition - the development and growth of the business of domestic producers and establishment of international trade and investment cooperation with the countries of the Islamic world," - said in a press release the organizers of the Moscow Halal Expo.

VI International Forum of Islamic finance and investment will be held in the framework of the exhibition, the participants will discuss "the attraction of investments in the real sector of the national economy and the mechanisms of trade and investment cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)."

In addition, Moscow Halal Expo 2015 includes the II International Forum "Tourism and hospitality standard Halal", VI International Congress "Prospects for the development of exports and imports for the producers of "halal", IV Muslim Youth Forum" You + faith. Time for feats "and II International Forum Moscow Islamic Fashion Forum (within it, in particular, will be a round table" Problems and perspectives of religious clothing market in Russia ").

Among the urgent problems that participants of Moscow Halal Expo are going to raise, - problems and prospects of introducing Islamic banking in Russia.This issue has become particularly active discussion in the media and in expert community after the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions last year by a number of Western countries and the response of Moscow.