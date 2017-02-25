 Top
    Close photo mode

    Morocco requests to join Economic Community of West African States

    Morocco informed President of Liberia, current chair of ECOWAS of its interest to join regional grouping

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Morocco has requested to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

    Report informs citing AFP, according to the instructions of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, President of Liberia and current ECOWAS chairperson, has been informed of Morocco’s “interest to join the regional grouping as a full member”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said.

    Notably, in late January, Morocco returned to the African Union, which left in 1984. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi