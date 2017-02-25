Morocco requests to join Economic Community of West African States

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Morocco has requested to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Report informs citing AFP, according to the instructions of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, President of Liberia and current ECOWAS chairperson, has been informed of Morocco’s “interest to join the regional grouping as a full member”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said.

Notably, in late January, Morocco returned to the African Union, which left in 1984.