 Top
    Close photo mode

    More hundred people missing after a landslide in Indonesia

    Disaster destroyed 105 homes

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ A landslide in central Java has killed seven people, destroyed 105 houses and left 108 people missing, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    Stream of mud fell upon the city Bandzhanegara on Friday night. Local residents urgently evacuated, currently 379 people housed in temporary shelters.

    The challenge for rescue operation is that the evacuation route is also damaged by the landslide.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi