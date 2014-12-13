More hundred people missing after a landslide in Indonesia

A landslide in central Java has killed seven people, destroyed 105 houses and left 108 people missing

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/, Report informs referring to Reuters.

Stream of mud fell upon the city Bandzhanegara on Friday night. Local residents urgently evacuated, currently 379 people housed in temporary shelters.

The challenge for rescue operation is that the evacuation route is also damaged by the landslide.