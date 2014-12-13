More hundred people missing after a landslide in Indonesia

Stream of mud fell upon the city Bandzhanegara on Friday night. Local residents urgently evacuated, currently 379 people housed in temporary shelters.
The challenge for rescue operation is that the evacuation route is also damaged by the landslide.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
