More than 6,700 dead in Nepal quake

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of the dead in the aftermath of Nepal's devastating earthquake has risen to 6,621 as rescuers continue to find more bodies.

Another 14,000 were injured according to figures from the Nepali police, while the home minsitry estimated that more than 160,000 houses have been completely destroyed.

The EU ambassador to Nepal Rensje Teerink told reporters on Friday that 1,000 Europeans are still missing.

France's foreign ministry spokesperson Romain Nadal also confirmed in a statement that there were more than 150 French citizens are missing.

"2,221 our compatriots have been located to date, but we are still without news of 159 others, we are actively looking for them," said Nadal. "Yesterday, two flights of our embassy helped recover some thirty of our compatriots who were stuck in isolated areas."

As search and rescue operations wind down, the U.N. has called for a stronger international relief effort.

Valerie Amos, the UN head for aid and crisis management, praised current aid efforts “but I am also conscious of the urgent need to provide emergency shelter and basic goods and services to people affected as the monsoon season rapidly approaches. So many people have lost everything.”

The U.N. has made a $415 million appeal and has recognized that there is frustration among Nepalis, especially in remote areas, who have not yet received aid.

Pravin Shrestha, 20, a storekeeper at a Kathmandu hospital who drove for three hours back to his home in the badly-hit Sindhupalchok district, said his neighbours have no food and no shelter.

"We don’t have anything to eat. More than a dozen families including ours have been living under a plastic shack," he told The Anadolu Agency.