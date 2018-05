Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ About 550 women from Western Europe joined ISIS in Syria and Iraqi. Report informs referring to BBC, Institute for Strategic Dialogue issued a statement on it in London. According to the Institute's researches on this issue, the reason of joining is "to participate in the war and get marry jihadists".

It was stated that those women do not have any idea about their new life. However, they cannot return later.