Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Within two days, 304 ISIS militants were killed on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, more than 170 wounded.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian defense ministry's official, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

"During the last two days, the Russian Air Force continued to destroy the ISIS group on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, with 304 militants killed and more than 170 wounded", I. Konashenkov said.