More than 300 injured in Kempton Park train crash

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ / More than 300 people were injured when two trains collided at the Van Riebeeck Park Station near Kempton Park on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at night, east of the city of Johannesburg. Metrorail train 0659, travelling from Johannesburg Park Station to Pretoria, collided from the rear with train 0663, which was faulty and stationary at Van Riebeeck Park Station at 5.50pm.

According to the representative of the railway company, 32 passengers received serious traumas with non-life threatening injuries.

The railway safety authority (RSR) will investigate the circumstances of the incident.