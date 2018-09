Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 21 people were killed in the explosion that occurred this morning in Anbar province in Western Iraq, Report informs citing the TASS.

The terrorist attack occurred at the checkpoint of the city of Al-Qa'im near the Iraqi-Syrian border. The car bomb exploded near Iraqi soldiers.

None of the extremist groups operating in Iraq has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.