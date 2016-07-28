Floods in Pakistan killed more than 20 people

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 22 people were killed and over 60 injured as a result of torrential rains and floods that hit the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in northern Pakistan, Report informs citing the TASS.

Director of the Meteorological Department of Pakistan, Muhammad Hanif said that heavy rains are expected to continue over the coming days.

"Heavy rainfall can cause floods and landslides in areas such as Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and in Kashmir", he said.