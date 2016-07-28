 Top
    Close photo mode

    Floods in Pakistan killed more than 20 people

    Heavy rains are expected to continue in next days

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 22 people were killed and over 60 injured as a result of torrential rains and floods that hit the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in northern Pakistan, Report informs citing the TASS.

    Director of the Meteorological Department of Pakistan, Muhammad Hanif said that heavy rains are expected to continue over the coming days. 

    "Heavy rainfall can cause floods and landslides in areas such as Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and in Kashmir", he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi