More than 150 thousand people can remain under the rubble in Indonesia

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian authorities do not exclude that over 150 thousand people may remain under the rubble after the earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.

Report informs, Bernama agency reported with reference to the representative of the Foreign Ministry.

in Indonesia a series of earthquakes with subsequent tsunami and volcanic eruption, according to recent reports, killed at least 1558. According to recent reports, the disaster affected more than 2549 people, 113 were missing. Moreover, it was assumed that more than 150 people are still under the rubble. According to the authorities, as a result of the disaster about 65 thousand houses were damaged or destroyed.