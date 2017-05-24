 Top
    Close photo mode

    Montenegro officially enters NATO in early June

    Country becomes a full member of NATO after the document is ratified by all 28 member countries

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro will officially join the NATO in early June. 

    Report informs, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg stated.

    On May 19, 2016, NATO countries have signed a protocol on the accession of Montenegro to the alliance, thereby granting it the status of an observer at its meetings. 

    A country becomes a full member of NATO after the document is ratified by all 28 member countries of the alliance.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi