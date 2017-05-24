Montenegro officially enters NATO in early June

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro will officially join the NATO in early June.

Report informs, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg stated.

On May 19, 2016, NATO countries have signed a protocol on the accession of Montenegro to the alliance, thereby granting it the status of an observer at its meetings.

A country becomes a full member of NATO after the document is ratified by all 28 member countries of the alliance.