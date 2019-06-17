Mogherini urges to start negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania on joining EU

The head of European diplomacy, Federica Mogherini, has called on the EU countries, which will gather for a summit this week, to agree on a decision to start accession talks with Northern Macedonia and Albania.

Report informs with reference to RIA Novosti that the issue of launching talks with these two countries on accession was postponed from last year to June to assess progress in reforms. The European Commission recommended a positive decision. However, as European media reported, France and the Netherlands are still skeptical.

“I hope that the EU countries recognize the need for important decisions to be taken in the coming days to launch talks with both Northern Macedonia and Albania. I believe that this should be done as quickly as possible,” she told journalists on Monday before the meeting of the Council on Foreign Affairs.