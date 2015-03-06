Mogherini: Summit of Eastern Partnership not refers against anyone

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Summit of EU Eastern Partnership is not directed against anyone, the era of the blocks and spheres of influence in the past.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it is said by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The summit will take place in the context of the Ukrainian crisis and our response to it, said Mogerini, speaking at an inter-parliamentary conference in Riga.

She noted that the Eurasian Economic Union came into force, and the two partners of the EU - Belarus and Armenia - have entered into it. I want to point out that the summit for our relations with our partners, it is not directed against anyone.Thinking, based on blocks, spheres of influence, belongs to a very different, darker era of our history. EU partnership will never be a statement of hostility to any country

The next Eastern Partnership Summit will be held in Riga on May 21-22.

EU program Eastern Partnership was established in 2009.It includes six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.