Mogherini promises to help Iran with migrants' content

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union may provide financial assistance to Iran for the content of migrants.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini said after the end of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Migration may become an important topic in our dialogue with Iran. Iran has a significant number of Afghan refugees and needs assistance in this area, and it is in the EU's interest to provide it with this assistance to stabilize the situation," she explained.

Mogherini informed that a visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be made to Brussels on February 15-16, and now she is preparing for her visit to Tehran.

"The date of my visit to Tehran has not been determined yet. We should also clarify which European commissioners will go with me", she added.