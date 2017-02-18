Mogherini: EU sanctions against Russia should stay until Minsk agreements fulfillment

Baku. 18 Febuary. REPORT.AZ/ EU sanctions against Russia should be maintained to fulfill Minsk agreements to resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini said.

"For us it is important that the Minsk agreements have been fully implemented, as you know, we applied sanctions against Russia as for illegal annexation of Crimea and for the situation, conflict in the eastern Ukraine", said F. Mogherini, speaking at the Munich security conference.

According to her, this position of the EU will continue in the future, as well sanctions are related to the full implementation of Minsk agreements.