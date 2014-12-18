Mistake on signing of sanctions against Russia corrected

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/A spokesperson for US Department of State Jen Psaki "hastened"on the issue in connection with President Barack Obama's signing new sanctions against Russia.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, in a briefing for journalists, she said that Obama signed sanctions against Russia "yesterday"(December 17). After a while, the White House stated that the President did not sign this bill, however, no other information was provided about the time of its approval.

"Jen Psaki made a mistake in today's briefing," a representative of the US Department of State noted.