Missouri Governor Calls for More Funding for Police Amid Ferguson Protests

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon intends to provide critical funding for Missouri National Guard and Missouri State Highway Patrol to continue their operations in Ferguson and the St. Louis region, the office of Missouri governor said.

Nixon will call a special session of the Missouri General Assembly to ensure that the members of the Missouri National Guard are paid before December 15.

"The dedicated men and women of the National Guard and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are playing a critical role in keeping people safe and protecting property in the St. Louis region," Nixon was quoted as saying. "Time is of the essence. It is vital that we act quickly so that we can fulfill our obligation to the men and women who are so bravely and capably serving their fellow citizens," he added.

The need for critical funding has emerged as the current appropriation authority for emergency duties may soon be exceeded with the ongoing operations of the Guard and Highway Patrol in Ferguson and the St. Louis region. Moreover, future activities, such as debris removal, would also mean additional money is needed.

Tensions over a grand jury decision regarding the death of an unarmed black teenager continued in Ferguson, St. Louis County, Missouri, late Friday. According to the latest report of St. Louis Today, the police arrested 16 people, after protesters coerced a crowd in St. Louis to close a mall two hours before the scheduled time amid a Black Friday boycott campaign, informs Report citing SputnikNews.

On Monday, the grand jury decided not to indict Darren Wilson, the white police officer who shot 18-year old Michael Brown in Ferguson in August. The decision triggered a wave of protests nationwide.