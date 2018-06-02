Minister of Culture appointed for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Culture of the country has been appointed for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia.

“Report” informs referring to TASS that King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud signed a decree in this regard.

He appointed Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia as the first Minister of Culture.

The Monarch has instructed the creation of an independent ministry that will be responsible for the development of the culture of Saudi Arabia. Earlier this area was controlled by Information and Culture Ministry of the Kingdom.