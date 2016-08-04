Military helicopter trapped by militants crash-landed in Afghanistan

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani military helicopter made an emergency landing in the east of the country.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, this was stated by representatives of local authorities in Afghanistan.

Earlier it was reported that a foreign military helicopter crashed in Logar province.

As the representative of the Board province Abdul Wali Wakil said, a helicopter made an emergency landing in Azra district. On board were six people, they were captured by militants.

After landing, the helicopter burst into flames, but all on board people survived.

According to local residents, Taliban militants set fire to a helicopter as soon as he had made an emergency landing.