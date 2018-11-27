Militants abduct 25 commuters in N. Afghan province

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-government militants, obviously Taliban insurgents, stopped two mini-buses in Zari district of Afghan northern Balkh province and kidnapped 25 commuters, taking them to unknown locations on Tuesday, police said, Report informs citing the Interfax.

"A group of militants stopped two mini-buses in Zari district this morning and took 25 commuters to unknown locations," deputy to district police chief Ghafor Khan told Xinhua.

He also added that before kidnapping the travelers, the militants separated them from their female members and asked the women to go home.

The official, however, blamed Taliban militants for kidnapping of the passengers, saying Taliban insurgents in attempt to terrorize the people have kidnapped the innocent commuters.

Taliban militants are yet to claim responsibility for the kidnapping.