Mikheil Saakashvili intends to hold march for impeachment

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former Georgian president and ex-head of the Odessa regional public administration Mikheil Saakashvili promised to be back in the "March for Impeachment", December 10.

“Still, all the known events of Tuesday have not passed by me. Yesterday I sat down a voice, and today the temperature rose, but the March 10.12 promise to be back in the ranks near you!", Mikheil Saakashvili wrote Thursday evening on the Facebook page.

Notably, M. Saakashvili was previously put on the wanted list, the Prosecutor General's Office calls on him to voluntarily come to the investigator. The politician is suspected of crimes under three articles - an attempt on a crime committed by a group of persons by prior agreement or by a criminal organization; assistance to participants of criminal organizations and concealment of their criminal activity.