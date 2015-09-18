 Top
    Croatia closes border crossings with Serbia

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Croatia has closed seven of its eight road border crossings with Serbia following a huge influx of migrants, Report informs referring to BBC.

    Officials in Zagreb said they had no choice after more than 10,000 people entered the country a day after Hungary fenced off its border with Serbia. Meanwhile, Slovenia said it had stopped a group of migrants on a train and would return them to Croatia.

    Huge numbers of people heading north from the Mediterranean have created a political crisis in the European Union. Croatian officials said roads leading to the border crossings had also been shut.

    The crossing on the main road linking Belgrade and Zagreb - at Bajakovo - appeared to be the only one left open.

