Croatia closes border crossings with Serbia

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Croatia has closed seven of its eight road border crossings with Serbia following a huge influx of migrants, Report informs referring to BBC.

Officials in Zagreb said they had no choice after more than 10,000 people entered the country a day after Hungary fenced off its border with Serbia. Meanwhile, Slovenia said it had stopped a group of migrants on a train and would return them to Croatia.

Huge numbers of people heading north from the Mediterranean have created a political crisis in the European Union. Croatian officials said roads leading to the border crossings had also been shut.

The crossing on the main road linking Belgrade and Zagreb - at Bajakovo - appeared to be the only one left open.