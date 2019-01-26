Number of victims as Mexico pipeline explosion exceeds 110

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ / The number of victims of the pipeline explosion in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico has reached 114. Report informs citing the TASS that the due information disseminated by government of the region.

"68 killed in the explosion, while 46 died in hospital", -statement of the authorities noted.

More than 30 people continue to receive the necessary assistance in the hospitals.

Explosion and fire occurred in the district Tiahualilo on the place of illegal tapping into the pipeline in the evening of 18 January, when there were a lot of people.