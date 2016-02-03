Mexico: Cuernavaca wakes up to garbage protest

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cuernavaca´s new mayor hadn´t been on the job long before he got into a tiff with Morelos Governor Graco Ramírez over policing.

Now Mayor Cuauhtémoc Blanco, a former soccer star, is finding municipal offices knee-deep in garbage: the firm contracted to collect and gather trash hasn´t been paid in eight months.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, about 100 employees of Sistema Integral de Recolección de Basura, or Sirec, used their trucks to mount blockades on the main street of the historical center this morning to apply pressure on the mayor. They believe he has been reluctant to meet with them and discuss the 60 million pesos owing.

In addition to blocking traffic, garbage workers returned some of the trash they had picked up, dumping it outside muncipal offices.

The municipality´s communications department responded by indicating that Mayor Blanco had instructed his staff to meet with Sirac representatives today and reach an agreement.

Sirec spokesman Mirando Mojica warned that if Blanco did not keep his word, garbage would be dumped outside the homes of municipal staff.

Mojica accused Municipal Secretary Roberto Yáñez of negotiating a new garbage contract with businessmen from Puebla without going to public tender.