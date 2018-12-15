 Top
    Mexican President supports euthanasia for incurable patients

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed to introduce euthanasia for fatal cases, Report informs citing Gazeta.Ru.

    "The issue of incurable patients, when they come to the sad reality, when there is no options, no alternatives - why not to make something for their death with dignity? Why not to help?" the Mexican leader said.

