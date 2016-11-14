 Top
    Merkel’s party supports Steinmeier for presidency

    Government coalition leaders in Germany agreed on nomination of Steinmeier in presidential elections

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Christian Democratic Union headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted proposal of leader of Social Democratic Party Sigmar Gabriel, Report informs referring to Russian Vzglyad.

    Leaders of ruling coalition agreed on nomination of Frank-Walter Steinmeier to become a president of Germany.

    Earlier, Secretary General Christian Democratic Union Andreas Scheuer publicly called Steinmeier a good candidate to become federal president of Germany. 

    Leaders of three parties included in ruling coalition came to agreement on joint candidate after a long lasting negotiations. Their last meeting took place on November 13. 

