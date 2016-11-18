 Top
    Melbourne bank fire injured over 20, including children

    The incident occurred in one of the Commonwealth Bank branches in Springvale area in south-east

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly 27 people have been injured, including three children, in a fire at a bank in Springvale, in Melbourne's south-east.

    Report informs citing the TASS, 21-year-old man has set himself alight in a Melbourne bank causing an explosion that left himself and five others in a critical condition. Doctors delivered 27 person to the hospital. Six of the victims suffered serious burns, others were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Police began investigating the area where the fire occurred. 

