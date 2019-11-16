Meghan Markle suing largest British tabloid

Meghan Markle is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday, which she says made false claims about her background, her relationship with estranged father Thomas Markle, Report informs citing the Sky News.

Lawyers representing Meghan say the Mail On Sunday took out passages from a private letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle to portray her "negatively".

The paper is also accused of exploiting Mr Markle, and fabricating a story about how much the duchess and her husband Prince Harry have spent on their royal home at the expense of the taxpayer.

The claim, which has been filed over alleged misuse of private information and a breach of the Data Protection Act, cites articles saying the couple bought a £5,000 copper bath and £500,000 on soundproofing.