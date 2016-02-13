Medvedev: Russia-NATO relations reached level of new Cold War

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia-NATO relations have reached the level of the new Cold War, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said addressing the participants of the Munich Security Conference.

NATO political line toward Moscow remains hostile and closed, the prime minister added. Report informs citing the BBC.

"Russia-NATO relations have reached the level of a new 'cold war'. NATO continues to insist Russia constitutes its main threat — a threat to Europe as well as the US and other countries. Scary movies have been filmed where Russians begin a nuclear war. Sometimes I think: are we in 2016 or in 1962?" ,- Dmitry Medvedev said.

The MSC is an international, nongovernmental, independent conference for discussing major security issues. Founded in 1962 to facilitate consultations between NATO member countries, it now involves representatives from Central and Eastern Europe, South Asia, and the Middle East, as well as former Soviet states.