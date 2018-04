Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of weapons exports may increase in the future to $20 billion.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian TV channels on Thursday.

"We are currently second after US, as Russia exporting about $17 billion worth of weapons a year, and this figure may reach $20 billion over the longer term," he said.