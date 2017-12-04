Media: Yemen former president Ali Abdullah Saleh killed

© РИА Новости / Алексей Дружинин

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh killed.

Report informs referring to Tasnim quoting the sources.

Official confirmation of the information not reported.

Al Arabia source says that information on Saleh's fate after bombing his house is unknown.

Clashes continue between rebel Houthists and supporters of Saleh in the capital of Yemen, Sana'a and other cities.

Saleh served as head of state between October 1994 to November 2011.