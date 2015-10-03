​Media: Yemen decides to shut its Embassy in Iran

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen shuts its embassy in Iran "in protest against the intervention" of Tehran in their internal affairs.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the Yemeni government, accused Iran of "violation of sovereignty in a series of their hostilities." Throughout the armed conflict in Yemen, the country's authorities have repeatedly accused Tehran of supporting Shiite rebels Huthis the government forces are fighting with.

According to France-Presse, an administration official of the Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi also announced the "calling back of the Iranian Ambassador to Yemen.