    Media: White House develops sanctions against China

    Politico: Trump's administration tries to develop a series of economic measures

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ White House is developing sanctions against China.

    Report informs, the newspaper Politico writes.

    According to information, Donald Trump’ advisors in the White House are preparing a series of restrictive measures against China.

    "High-ranking officials in the Trump administration are trying to develop a series of economic measures designed to punish China," the newspaper writes.

    According to sources, there are several options for measures, but "it's too early to talk about what president can do".

