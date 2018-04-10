Media: US will carry out military invasion into Syria

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Department of defense have developed the map of 22 main targets on the territories being under control of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria.

Report informs referring to the CNNTurk, among the areas to be bombarded by the US there are also the posts of the armed groups supported by Iran, and the military bases in Humus and Tartus, where the Russian servicemen are accommodated as well.

It was stated that Russian servicemen functioned in 2 military bases which occupied specific place among the facilities in Humus and Tartus regions which were assumed to be exposed to bomb attacks by the US.

The operation will be jointly coordinated by the US, Great Britain, France and Israel. The bombardment will be carries out by means of rockets of navy, air and ground forces.