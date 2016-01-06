Media: U.S. spy plane left Japan before N. Korea's H-bomb test

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ An RC-135V reconnaissance aircraft returns to the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture on the afternoon of January 6, 2016, Report informs Kyodo Agency says.

According to local residents, the plane left the base at around 10:20 a.m. Japan time, just before the time North Korea said it "successfully" conducted its first hydrogen bomb test, fuelling speculation that the plane was trying to gather information on the test.