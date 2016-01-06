 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: U.S. spy plane left Japan before N. Korea's H-bomb test

    The plane left the base at around 10:20 a.m. Japan time

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ An RC-135V reconnaissance aircraft returns to the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture on the afternoon of January 6, 2016, Report informs Kyodo Agency says. 

    According to local residents, the plane left the base at around 10:20 a.m. Japan time, just before the time North Korea said it "successfully" conducted its first hydrogen bomb test, fuelling speculation that the plane was trying to gather information on the test.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi