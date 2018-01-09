Media: Syria brings Israeli jet down - UPDATED

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The UN-recognized al-Assad government in Syria announced bringing down Israeli jet.

Report informs citing the Haber7, information by armed forces of al-Assad confirmed that Israeli jets fired ammunition depot in Syria.

According to statement, Syrian Air Forces shot down one of the Israeli jets.

