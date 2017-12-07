Media: South Korea allocates money to destroy Kim Jong-un

© KCNA/Reuters

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea will create a special detachment for the elimination of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Report informs citing the newspaper Kommersant.

The leadership of South Korea officially included the cost of killing Kim Jong-un in the defense budget of the country for 2018.

340 million won ($ 310,000) will be directed to training and equipping a detachment force including thousands of people, whose goal will be to destroy the North Korean leadership.

It is assumed that the detachment will train under the program of the American squad SEAL Team Six, which in 2011 liquidated the international terrorist Osama bin Laden.

It was reported that South Korean officials are going to eventually increase the cost of the squad, spending 26 billion won ($ 24 million) on it.