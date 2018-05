Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Joint rebel forces of Huthis and some army units supported them are fighting for controlling the sea harbor of Aden, Yemen, Report informs citing TASS.

Citing Al-Mayadin, militias of the so-called people's committees supporting President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, left a number of positions in the city port.

During the skirmishes in the southern capital of Yemen, 5 civilians were killed and 14 injured.