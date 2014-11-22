 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Obama signs decree to expand presence in Afghanistan

    The decree allows for the participation of aviation in anti-terrorist operations

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama signed a secret order to expand the military presence of US troops in Afghanistan, Report informs referring to The New York Times.

    As stated in the newspaper, according to the document, the US military can conduct operations against militants who pose a direct threat to the US military. The decree allows for the participation of aviation in anti-terrorist operations, drones and bombers.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi