As stated in the newspaper, according to the document, the US military can conduct operations against militants who pose a direct threat to the US military. The decree allows for the participation of aviation in anti-terrorist operations, drones and bombers.
Media: Obama signs decree to expand presence in Afghanistan
Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama signed a secret order to expand the military presence of US troops in Afghanistan, Report informs referring to The New York Times.
