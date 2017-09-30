 Top
    Media: North Korea prepares for new missile launches

    Several North Korean ballistic missiles removed from military enterprise located in Pyongyang to starting positions

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Several North Korean ballistic missiles were removed from the military enterprise located in Pyongyang to the starting positions, which may indicate preparations for new launches.

    Report informs, South Korean TV channel KBS says referring to military sources.

    According to information, South Korean and US intelligence recorded removal of ballistic missiles from the center for research and development of rocket technology, located in the area in northern Pyongyang.

    It is assumed that they are either medium-range ballistic missiles Hwasong-12, or intercontinental ballistic missiles Hwasong-14, which are produced at the enterprise.

