Media: Majority of cabinet believes Brexit deal is dead

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The majority of the Cabinet has reportedly declared Theresa May’s Brexit deal dead.

According to The Times, most of the Cabinet have conceded that the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal has almost no chance of making it through Parliament.

One group of Cabinet ministers is said to be considering a push for a second referendum.

Another Cabinet faction is reportedly strongly opposed to a second public vote.

EU leaders yesterday rejected Mrs May's attempts to secure "legally binding" on how to end the back-up plan, which seeks to avoid fresh checks at the Northern Ireland border.