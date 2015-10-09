​Media: Kim Jong-un discharges his sister from work on his personal safety

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has discharged his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong from participation in issues related to his personal safety. Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was published in the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

According to it, the North Korean leader made this decision after a series of incidents.

Kim Yo-jong was appointed head of the protocol service of the Workers' Party of Korea in 2013. In addition, she also was the closest political councilor to his elder brother. According to Chosun Ilbo, the responsibility of the Kim Yo-jong included both following the appearance of Kim Jong, as well as to ensure his safety.