​Media: Israeli intelligence surveils negotiations on Iran's nuclear program

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli special services surveilled negotiations on Iran's nuclear program in order to obtain information about their progress and Washington's position, Report informs citing TASS.

"Shortly after the United States and other powerful countries started negotiations on limiting Iran's nuclear program the last year, the White House officials learned that Israel spied on these consultations, which were held behind closed doors," says the Wall Street Journal.

As it was stated, the White House, after learning about the incident, was particularly annoyed by the fact that Israel shared obtained information with members of the US Congress in order to strengthen opposition to an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program.