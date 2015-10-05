Media: ISIS blows up Palmyra arch - VIDEO

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State militants in northern Syria have blown up another monument in the ancient city of Palmyra, officials and local sources say, Report informs referring to BBC.

The Arch of Triumph was "pulverised" by the militants who control the city, a Palmyra activist told AFP news agency.

It is thought to have been built about 2,000 years ago.

IS fighters have already destroyed two ancient temples at the site, described by Unesco as one of the most important cultural centres of the ancient world.

"The Arch of Triumph was pulverised. IS has destroyed it," Mohammad Hassan al-Homsi, an activist from Palmyra told AFP on Monday.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an activist group monitoring the conflict, said sources on the ground had confirmed the destruction.