Media: ISIS commander killed by fellow militants amid escalating internal rifts in Raqqa

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Top jihadi commander in the ranks of the Islamic State (ISIS) was killed on Sunday after internal clashes broke out among the group’s militants in Syria’s northeastern city of Raqqa.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Abu Ali al-Tunisi, a Tunisian jihadi and commander of ISIS military operations in northern Raqqa, was killed at the hands of fellow ISIS militants, according to an informed source in Raqqa.

“Al-Tunisi was attacked by a group of ISIS militants who used to fight under his command in the northern countryside of Raqqa,” local media activist Ammar al-Hassan told ARA News.

The militants have reportedly opened fire at the car of their commander on Sunday evening, killing him and two of his escorts.

“Clashes broke out among the militants after the death of al-Tunisi, until the ISIS-led Islamic Police intervened and arrested at least three of those responsible for the commander’s death,” al-Hassan reported.