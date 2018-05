Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ “The security service” related to the Houthi insurgents in Yemen has taken 3 employees of the US Embassy in Sana in an unknown direction.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, a while ago, rebels detained 12 employees of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen and the US Embassy in Sana.

The UN has refuted information about the detention of its employees.