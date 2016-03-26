Media: Guard at targeted Belgian nuclear site killed, his security pass stolen

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Charleroi is located 50 km from the Belgian capital.

A security guard, who was walking his dog, was shot dead in the early evening on Thursday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, his security pass was stolen, which alerted the investigators since the man was a member of a nuclear power plant staff.Earlier Thursday, DH reported that Brussels suicide bombers Khalid and Ibrahim El Bakraoui were planning attacks on Belgian nuclear power stations and that the arrest of Paris attacker Salah Abdeslam had accelerated the plans of the terrorists.

The brothers reportedly planted a hidden camera in front of the home of the director of the Belgian nuclear research program.