    Media: German intelligence spied on Interpol

    Besides, German spy agency also monitored the EU police agency Europol

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency spied on the Interpol, since year 2000.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, citing the documents Der Spiegel magazine writes that BND spied on the Interpol and on the group's country liaison offices in dozens of countries such as head office in Lyon, offices in Austria, Spain, Italy, Belgium and the United States.

    In addition, the German spy agency also monitored the EU police agency Europol.

    No comment was immediately available from the BND, Interpol or Europol.

