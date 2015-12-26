​Media: Creators of 113 chemical element to be announced in a month

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ The names of scientists who have created 113 chemical element in the periodic table, will be announced in January.

Report informs citing the Russian media, according to Sankei newspaper, In case of giving authorship to Japanese scientists from the Institute of Natural Sciences, the element will be called Japanium.

experts from Russia and the United States also claim for authorship. However, according to the publication, in a joint commission of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) and physics (IUPAR) a report was presented, according to which the validity of synthesis was carried out by Japanese scientists, which was higher than work of experts from Russia and the United States.